Telex is composed of striking, clean lines which value a seamless connectivity between her multi-deck layout, and an assertive naval architecture striking the perfect balance between elegance and adventure. Simon Rowell, Creative Director at Bannenberg & Rowell, commented of the project,

"Our Project Telex explores the freedom that yachting can bring. Privacy, space, time and adventure, these are all rare commodities, but freedom is the raw material and the fuel; it is perhaps the ultimate luxury."

Exceptional features on-board include her floor-to-ceiling windows, impeccable beach club and fold-out balcony revealing a gym on lower deck starboard. Project Telex embraces all of the comfort of a true home at sea, with sophisticated touches such as a firepit and infinity pool completing her decks, promising her guests perpetual travel in the highest echelons of style. From an Alaskan adventure to a family stay in the Caribbean, there is no occasion or destination which Telex seems unfit for, making this undoubtedly one of the most exciting superyacht concepts out there today.

The announcement of the project comes only a little of the way in to what has already been a remarkable year for Bannenberg & Rowell, after we last week witnessed the launch of the highly private 87m Lurssen Project Hawaii, with Bannenberg & Rowell lending their craftsmanship to her interior and exterior design.