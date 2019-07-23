Against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean, Barefoot Cay Marina and Resort caters for every need to make your stay unique and personalised. State of the art marina facilities backed by quality end-to-end service allow you slip straight into holiday bliss, knowing that your yacht is being equally as pampered.

Roatán, the largest of the Honduran Bay Islands and with a history as a pirate destination, now plays host to one of the most exquisite resorts in the Caribbean. Barefoot Cay has been carefully carved into the island so as not to disrupt its natural equilibrium. Luxurious oceanfront villas blend in with the scenery to create an authentic Caribbean experience for guests to completely unplug and detach from city stresses. The name Barefoot Cay alludes to the simplicity of the stripped back yet luxurious island lifestyle on offer, and it is this lure that makes it so popular among the superyacht community.

Ideal for honeymoons, anniversaries and even group trips, you can spend your time between indulging in the resort’s exemplary hospitality or exploring the island’s natural treasures and wildlife.

Just steps away from your accommodation, the Spa facilities at Barefoot Cay will leave you revived from head to toe. Choose from a wide selection of luxurious treatments, from full-body massages to invigorating medi-spa facials, all performed by skilled therapists. In bespoke fashion typical of this resort, you can even customise your own experience to complete your spa fantasy.

For those with a taste for adventure, Roatán is packed full of activities to immerse yourself in the island’s rich wildlife. Whether you are riding horseback through the jungle, playing with monkeys at Gumbalimba Park or the flying across the Pirates of the Caribbean zip-line, the sublime tropical scenery never leaves your side.

The adventure continues deep into the clear blue Caribbean Sea. Barefoot has a world renowned 5 Star PADI Dive Centre, and the most famous dive site in Roatán, Mary’s Place, waits just outside of the Cay. Beyond the caves and crevices, you can explore thousand-foot walls, an airplane, and the magical sea life which inhabits all these spaces. Snorkel through a sunken Spanish galleon and uncover lost Maya artefacts, or explore the rest of the Island from glass bottom boat tours offered around Roatán. There is so much to explore and in so many ways, all the while your yacht rests safely in the marina.

Barefoot Cay Marina provides luxurious full-service from the moment you arrive. Immigration and clearance with the Port Captain is all handled for you as well as dockside fuel bunkering services for same day arrival and departures. Services include boat cleaning, mail and laundry, while there is additional mooring space for tenders and toys.

The Marina comprises of 850 linear feet of dock space with side-tie moorage for vessels up to 180 foot in length. Improving year on year, the marina has installed newer higher capacity electrical pedestals than can accommodate 100amp single phase shore power.

A Caribbean treasure, Barefoot Cay offers a genuine stripped back island experience. Its world class marina takes care of the rest while you lose yourself in another world.