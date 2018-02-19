Barefoot Escapes by Superyacht

Just off the southern shore of Roatan, is a slice of island magic, personified by a rustic simplicity and the glamour of nature’s splendour alone. Ever since Hal Wyman discovered the island with his wife Linda, the haphazard discovery birthed what today has become the island retreat; Barefoot Cay. Alongside Hal, were the Managing Partners John and Milesse Kennedy. Their goal; to share the effervescent allure with those who visit, putting the destination on the map, and inviting superyacht owners to fall in love too, on their Caribbean adventure.

A true boutique island stay, the blushing landscape envelops the resort with a private, full-service marina at approximately one thousand linear feet of dock space. Welcoming 8 superyachts with up to a 9 foot draft, yacht owners should look further than provisions alone. Throw in 4 acres of prime Real Estate at waters edge at the Barefoot Marina Village- resort perks included. A sumptuous spa and a cornucopia of mouth watering dishes from a worldly chef Chef Markos Arkoulis Caballero, are both intended to make your barefoot escape complete.

You are encouraged at Barefoot Cay to taste the island life, beyond just Roatan dishes of specialties. Coconut and red curry shrimp stew with white rice and sauteed veggies, is one example of the artisan’s global gastronomical delights. The other? Bespoke itineraries served up by Barefoot Cay, perfect for experiencing Roatan’s mesmerizing barrier reef alongside a PADI 5 Star Dive Center, all hotspots included.

It is this bare necessities of Barefoot Cay is entirely its allure. This sentiment itself that drives today’s newest desire for the superyacht owner; to venture off the glittering Cote d'Azur toward a taste of stripped back island living. Unlike their Caribbean neighbours, the chic island sanctuary has an eco-friendly edge and the experience to match. The resort transcends this ‘return-to-the source’ philosophy of back to basics to create what is today’s beach-chic barefoot escape. So much so, it is just one component to the now extended brand Barefoot Luxury™, who acquired the resort in late 2016.

Beyond its nature-hugging character, Barefoot Cay works hard at keeping the promise to its philosophy elsewhere. In response to the sustainability challenges faced both locally and globally, was their eco-inspired agenda around environmental conservation. Receiving a Platinum distinction as a 2016 Green Leader for their focus on this, the resort treasures the very essence of what anchors its visitors to return, time and time again.

Barefoot Cay, beyond word of mouth, is truly a trip worth plotting on your Caribbean charter. Whether it is a stop-off on your itinerary for a Roaten bite and provisions alone, or the true Barefoot experience (choc-body scrub, padi dive included), it is the now-discovered gem worth stumbling upon earlier rather than later.