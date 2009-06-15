The yacht will feature a low displacement length hull that aims to offer high performance with efficiency and low running costs.

The superyacht is projected to reach speeds of 23 knots from twin 6,000 horsepower engines.

Unlike others her size, the Barracuda 70m will host four guest staterooms instead of the standard six.

There will be accommodation for eight guests on the lower deck as well as a midships full beam beach area and gym.

The forward area of the main deck will house a spacious owner’s suite while the after part will host a dining room, main saloon and guest reception area.

The upper deck features a galley and adjustable helipad, and a sun deck with plunge pool sits atop the vessel.

To make the 16 strong crew’s job simpler, a bilge-deck tunnel runs the length of the yacht and connects everything from the two-level engine and control room to the transom garage.

Barracuda 70m will be showing at the Monaco Yacht Show (Barracuda Yacht Design stand, Designers' Gallery) from September 23 2009.