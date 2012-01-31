Despite first impressions of a large and comfortable cruising yacht, this concept is still very much a performance-orientated design which benefits from an ultra-efficient, super low-resistance hull, transferable water-ballast and retractable dagger-board.

Early tests have lead Barracuda to believe speed predictions for this yacht to be in excess of 14 knots from 20 knots of breeze will be achievable at no more than an 8 degree heeling angle.

The inspiration for this design was for the use of large windows across the hull, superstructure, accommodation and saloon areas – an element of design which can be witnessed on Barracuda’s 32m Akalam, which launched in Spring 2011.

Such specific use of glass will create an ‘unparalleled sensory experience’ with amazing vistas of the outside world and plenty of natural light engulfing the inside. In a break from tradition, aspects of the yacht’s GA feature a number of changes. For example, the owner’s suite takes up a raised position forward of the beam on the main deck, with balconies opening on either side. This has created a lot of free space for an opulent VIP suite with access to a large, private swim platform at the rear.

On the lower deck, four twin-bed guest cabins bring the total number of guests on board to 12 people, plus a maximum of 12 crew in total. Common areas of the yacht include a centrally located fitness studio with water level access on either side. On the main deck, large internal and external lounge-style seating and dining areas provide plenty of space for guests and family groups to socialize.