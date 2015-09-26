In the next stage of its evolution, which has also included efforts to make inroads into the aviation industry, the company is hoping to cultivate potential yacht buyers and charterers through its extensive database of high net worth individuals.

We sat down with Bart Boury, CEO of Engel & Völkers Yachting, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to find out more about the company’s bold plans.

“One and a half years ago I was in contact with someone who I used to know since a long time who used to work with Engel & Völkers on the French Rivieira,” he said. “She explained to me about the luxury real estate she was dealing with and I said to myself, ‘why are we not active in aviation or yachting?’ Because there is a synergy there – these are the same clients that buy luxury properties that probably also charter or acquire a yacht.

“Geographically we are starting now the yachting business in the French Riviera. We have offices in Nice and we’re now starting an office in Antibes and soon to come in Monaco. From there we will further develop in Europe and our goal is to further expand worldwide. We focus on yachts above 15 metres.”

He continued: “The reaction within the yachting industry was quite reluctant. A real estate company? What will they do in a yachting business? But we have the network that we will use as a referral basis, so when the people from the real estate are in contact with these ultra-high net worth individuals, the trusted contact they have, they may think aviation or they may think yachting.”

