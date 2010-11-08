The 34m Superyacht Gale Winds was built in 2006 by Westport Shipyard, based on the Westport 112 semi-custom model. Gale Winds features a contemporary design combined with sturdy Jack Sarin Naval Architecture, producing a sharp, simplistic and comfortable luxury yacht.

This superyacht boasts an elegant Pacific Custom Interior alongside ample space to comfortably sleep 8 guests in 4 cabins, consisting of 1 Master suite, 2 VIP cabins and 1 Twin cabin.

Gale Winds is also capable of achieving a top speed of 24 knots, combining her Dual DDEC 3600hp Petrol Engines with the comfort of her build-quality to create a sense of the ideal cruise experience.

Central Agents of Gale Winds, Bartram & Brakenhoff, reduced the price of the 34m vessel from $7.9 million to $6.9 million in a significant 1 million dollar reduction.

Next on the Bartram & Brakenhoff update list is Minnow, built in 1979 by Derecktor. This is a 27m expedition vessel which stands as a testament to the image of traditional yachting.

Minnow is a superbly maintained superyacht, which underwent a new exterior paint job in 2008, gained a new swim platform at Derecktor’s shipyard and was fitted with a completely new air conditioning system in 2009.

Superyacht Minnow underwent a $400,000 price reduction recently, taking her from $1,850,000 to $1,450,000; Making this superyacht fantastic value for money.