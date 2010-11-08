Bartram & Brakenhoff Reduce Price of Two Superyachts
US brokerage firm, Bartram & Brakenhoff has announced the price reductions of both Superyacht Gale Winds and Explorer Yacht Minnow.
The 34m Superyacht Gale Winds was built in 2006 by Westport Shipyard, based on the Westport 112 semi-custom model. Gale Winds features a contemporary design combined with sturdy Jack Sarin Naval Architecture, producing a sharp, simplistic and comfortable luxury yacht.
This superyacht boasts an elegant Pacific Custom Interior alongside ample space to comfortably sleep 8 guests in 4 cabins, consisting of 1 Master suite, 2 VIP cabins and 1 Twin cabin.
Gale Winds is also capable of achieving a top speed of 24 knots, combining her Dual DDEC 3600hp Petrol Engines with the comfort of her build-quality to create a sense of the ideal cruise experience.
Central Agents of Gale Winds, Bartram & Brakenhoff, reduced the price of the 34m vessel from $7.9 million to $6.9 million in a significant 1 million dollar reduction.
Next on the Bartram & Brakenhoff update list is Minnow, built in 1979 by Derecktor. This is a 27m expedition vessel which stands as a testament to the image of traditional yachting.
Minnow is a superbly maintained superyacht, which underwent a new exterior paint job in 2008, gained a new swim platform at Derecktor’s shipyard and was fitted with a completely new air conditioning system in 2009.
Superyacht Minnow underwent a $400,000 price reduction recently, taking her from $1,850,000 to $1,450,000; Making this superyacht fantastic value for money.