Built in 2006 by Westport Yachts, Gale Winds is a contemporary yacht which has been styled in a balanced and timeless tradition. She also boasts the distinctive exterior styling found in the Westport 112 range and a spacious internal layout for enhanced comfort whilst cruising.

Renowned for good performance, this Westport 112 can maintaining a cruising speed of 12 knots and reach a top speed of 24 knots through dual 3600hp DDEC petrol engines.

Gale Winds is able to accommodate 8 guests in four cabins, consisting of one master cabin, two VIP cabins and one twin cabin; draped in a luxurious interior design from Pacific Custom Interiors.

Bartram & Brakenhoff has now announced the successful sale of superyacht Gale Winds; originally listed at an asking price of $6,900,000.