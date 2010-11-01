Built in 2004 by the Italian shipyard Ferretti, this 24m motor yacht is a contemporary styled vessel with a comfortable interior. Inside she features rich woods and a comfortable sea-faring layout for cruising in complete relaxation.

Able to accommodate up to 8 guests in four cabins, Paladin consists of two doubles and two twins.

Currently based in Florida for the show, her winter operating area over 2010/11 will be in the Bahamas, available for charter through Bartram & Brakenhoff.