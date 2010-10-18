Joe Bartram has signed two new superyachts to their central agent’s fleet, adding to an impressive list of high-quality superyachts. The 25.5m Superyacht Wishing Star, built by Trumpy in 1963, has been meticulously maintained and stands as a classic, eye-catching example of a majestic wooden motor yacht.

The second new Central for Bartram & Brakenhoff is motor yacht Patriot, a Feadship-built Gentleman’s Sport Yacht inspired by the Rybovich sport fisherman look. Custom built in 1984, the Patriot is much like Wishing Star in the way she has been immaculately maintained due to a refit in 2005-07 by Derecktors shipyard in Dania.

Joe Bartram also told us that these two Superyachts will be showcased at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, running from Thursday 28th October to Monday November 1st.