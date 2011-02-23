Both of these superyachts were built in 1998 by Westship, offering classic American luxury yachting style with well-maintained interiors and exteriors.

M/Y Musbe Dreamin

Measuring 32.9m, this superyacht is the larger of the two vessels now available for sale. Musbe Dreamin underwent a complete update to her electronic systems in 2007 as well as a receiving a brand-new paint job.

Offering a beam of 23’, Musbe Dreamin can accommodate 10 guests in five spacious cabins, all with en suite alongside space for four crew members.

Musbe Dreamin has now been enlisted into the brokerage fleet of Bartram & Brakenhoff for an asking price of $3,500,000 USD.

M/Y Miz Doris III

The 32.2m Miz Doris II, like Musbe Dreamin, has been well maintained and stands as a fully-equipped yacht ready for cruising. Miz Doris III underwent a refit in 2005, introducing a new comfortable and stylish interior design to her internal layout from Beverly Lionetti.

Able to accommodate 10 guests in five cabins, Miz Doris III can provide luxurious comfort whilst travelling at a comfortable cruising speed of 21 knots and a top speed of 24 knots.

Now available for sale with Bartram & Brakenhoff for an asking price of $3,250,000 USD, Miz Doris III is an exquisite motor yacht with plenty to offer any potential owner.