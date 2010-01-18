Both BCR Yachts and Logemann Yachting have specialized in sailing yachts for more than 20 years and will now form one strong brand combining global marketing and ensuring positive future development.



Mutual clients and partners will benefit from an even more powerful and expert team.

The managed fleet includes Wally Yachts, various Swan’s, CNB’s, and classic schooners ranging from 18 metres(60 ft) to 50 metres (150 ft).

The charter fleet is crewed professionally and available for charter in the West Indies, Mediterranean, Scandinavia and further afield. View BCR yachts for charter.

