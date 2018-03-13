Known to live up to their names, the support vessels escaping the Dutch shipyard’s facility are at the top of their game. Power Play will follow DAMEN Yachts ever-expanding portfolio, and soon to be legacy. Advantage, Axis and Shadow were all born into the adventurous lifestyle envisioned by their builder and have successfully embodied the toy-box nickname with style and tenaciousness.

DAMEN Product Director Mark Vermeulen remarked on the support vessel, as we follow what appears to be a rising topic, “It’s inspiring to see how a new generation of owners is driving this market. It’s very dynamic, it’s not the conventional thinking about luxury yachting.”

He continues, “Our clients have fantastic ideas for diving, aircraft, luxury toys and serious boats. They are planning adventures of a lifetime and even getting involved in underwater exploration, science, film-making or racing yacht events. As a shipbuilder, it’s exciting to be a part of making their ideas a reality.”

And dynamism is exactly what we expect to see on Power Play with the design team crafting new enhancements; from a 50 square-metre Aft Adventure/Dive Centre to facilities for operating in zero-discharge zones such as marine nature reserves; a nod to the increasingly green-conscious superyacht community.

Further promising accommodation for six guests in three suites, Power Play isn’t just an accompaniment, but a solution more than capable of offering the main event. Whether it’s enjoying the sun-deck and panoramic lounge or submersing a submarine via the 12-tonne deck crane, every element of this vessel will be built to encourage play, discovery and pursuit.

Available from August 2018, it’s only a matter of time before the sixth owner of the YS 5009 model takes exploring the world to the next level.