Bel Abri is a 52.3m tri-deck with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. She features bold exterior lines designed by Tim Heywood and interior design by Laura Sessa.

The yacht offers generous spaces for outdoor entertainment, whilst inside, the Amels 171 can accommodate up to 12 guests.



Bel Abri can also accommodate a 13-strong crew for a relaxed luxury charter, and has a certified PADI diving school.



Motor yacht Bel Abri will reach maximum speeds of 15.5 knots, and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots.









