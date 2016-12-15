“What we see is that it’s definitely quieter to two or three years ago in terms of activity,” explains Thibaut de Montvalon. “Even if they have the power to buy a large yacht, they tend to make more of a reasonable investment which is buying something in the mid-range.”

The investment in mid-range yachting is reflective of the nascent market, but with each year the turn toward the water evolves and new trends emerge; the most recent of which is sailing.

“We used to sell 80 footers and now we’re more 50-60 feet, simply because buyers have a different profile here. Sailing yachts are still popular, and there are more and more people taking sailing lessons and participating in regattas, we see a real dynamic in sailing.”

With Monte Carlo Yachts - a new member of the Beneteau Group - providing the larger end of the spectrum and Beneteau doing what they do best, the market is seemingly boundless even with the recent downturn in activity.