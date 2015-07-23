Acting as the buyer’s broker, Imperial presented a new contract to Benetti and worked with the owner to create a detailed specification for the project dubbed ‘FB271’ as well as Luca Dini for the interior.

“The intense collaboration with Imperial Broker, outstanding yacht professional, took once again Benetti to the sale of a new ‘jewel’,” explains Fabio Ermetto, Benetti CCO. “This as a confirmation that Benetti keeps receiving constant commercial achievements and great confidence by the most demanding world superyacht Owners.”

“Imperial has an extensive experience of supervising new build projects,” adds Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial. “We have been working closely with the most renowned North European, Dutch and Italian shipyards. We look forward to working closely with Benetti on this project. Imperial will continue to act as the Owner’s Representative and Construction Supervisor throughout the construction and interior fit out process.”

This new project is scheduled for delivery in 2018 and has arrived at an exciting time for Benetti. We look forward to delivering more news as and when it emerges over the upcoming shows of the year.