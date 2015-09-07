Also known as FB702, the full displacement yacht will become the latest addition to Benetti’s Custom series when it is built.

Her exterior lines and interior layout are both the work of Horacio Bozzo Design, who was commissioned to create an elegant, timeless and contemporary vessel for her owner.

Notable features include a beach club with sauna, a spacious flybridge complete with a 4 metre swimming pool and sizeable exterior lounge and dining spaces. The Owner's cabin boasts a fully-automatic sliding balcony and large windows.

The yacht’s main garage houses a 6.3 metre tender, while on the foredeck bay is a crew tender of 3.4 metres.

Established in 1973, Benetti have grown to become one of the world’s most respected yacht builders.