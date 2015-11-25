The sale, which was made to a client from the Americas, was announced at the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

A special feature of Mediterraneo 116’ is the design of her superstructure that provides a sensation of luminosity, with a fluid flow of the sections and no interruptions in the lines of the pure design.

Decks are lengthened towards the stern, moving the visual centre of gravity and giving her lines a balanced, dynamic and compact aspect. The six metre wide cockpit is quite spacious and allows a panoramic view of the sea right forward with intelligent use of ergonomic spaces.



A fundamental element of the Mediterranean 116's upper deck is the spacious open area on the foredeck. Standard layout foresees a swimming pool, but this huge area is highly versatile and completely customizable.



The sun-deck is an exceptional sight with 80 square metres of completely open space, all available to walk upon. The roll-bar is an integral part of the furnishings and storage space is accessible to the guests.