Sold in 2016, the 50-metre (164 ft) Blake (ex Project Zazou) is the sistership to projects such as Vica, built on spec to reduce waiting time for owners.

The interior of Blake - designed by Bannenberg & Rowell - features huge amounts of space, notable in the 310 square metre guest area and the full-beam owner's apartment on the main deck that boasts a huge surface area of 60 square metres.

The style injected by Bannenberg & Rowell uses natural, timeless settings with elegant materials such as brushed wood, dark walnut and white oak working with Silver Travertino, Eramosa stone and polished Arabescato Vagila. An atmosphere enhanced by the low vibration and noise level thanks to high-grade engineering.

All of this, combined with the huge external spaces and a timeless exterior style, makes Blake a deceptively sized superyacht with everything the modern owner could ask for underway or at port.

Superyacht Blake is set to launch in 2018, among numerous other project in build and preparing to launch this year from Benetti.