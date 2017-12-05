Seamless lines, large windows and an innovative layout are all hallmarks of the GMC Design studio and links perfectly with the modern Benetti crafts. With 14 units of the Delfino 93 signed, the first 95 utilises the new space to bring more room on board for 12 guests through volume and architectural knowledge.

The 28.95-metre yacht offers up less than 200 tonnes, meaning that an owner can choose to pilot the yacht solo, but still offer the space to comfortably accommodate up to five crew members. Guests are located on the lower deck, with four double cabins; including two twin-bed cabins and two intercommunicating VIP suites thanks to large sliding doors.

The 7-metre-wide owner’s cabin takes that homely style and offers room for a dedicated wardrobe area, while the bathroom is fitted with a large bathroom.

In terms of interiors, Christella II is a lighter design than most with a decorative style from UK design studio Aqualuce. Furnished to a modern level with warm colours, moods and a variety of woods. leather panels and parquet flooring, this superyacht offers up a home on the water.

In an important innovation for boats this size, there is also a Sun Deck with two sofas, one of them reserved for the outdoor helm station, in order to offer guests the chance to enjoy the view during navigation, as well as providing an extra helm station, which is particularly useful when manoeuvring the yacht because of its height above water level.

The garage can accommodate a tender up to 4.40 meters in length and the yacht is fitted with two 1,000 hp Man V8 engines, driving it to a top speed of 13.5 knots.