Both fitted with Azipull Carbon 65 propulsion systems, developed through an exclusive collaboration with Rolls Royce, these two superyachts are due to be delivered this Summer. This highly-efficient engineering package is just part of the innovation on board, as each 125’ yacht is equipped with D2P (Displacement to Planing) hulls and wave piercers, designed by Pierluigi Ausonio to lower consumption.

Measuring 38.1-metres, each of the 125 yachts offer ample space on board thanks to a beam of 8.23-metres and a layout extending over an impressive four decks. Individually dubbed BF105 and BF106, these Stefano Righini-designed superyachts are styled to fit the elegant and highly-acclaimed portfolio of Benetti yachts.

The interiors of the dynamic duo are designed by RWD, building an atmosphere around the Air layout - one of three options for owners (Air, Land & Sea) - which brings an uncompromising lifestyle for guests staying in the four cabins, not including Owner’s suite, available.

The notable spaces on board consist of a huge Sun Deck and Upper Deck, which both offer swimming pools, as well as the entertainment areas on both the Main and Upper Decks. Now in the water, these two stylish and sporty yachts are made-to-measure and ultimate cruising vessels for two new owners.