This exceptional result once again underlines Benetti’s unique quality of having a high number of yachts under construction coupled with numerous contracts. This is the result of a consolidated financial effort that the whole Azimut Benetti group has managed to develop through the years by earning the trust on one hand of institutional lenders and on the other of clients from all market sectors. The attention and car that Benetti pays to their clients during the delicate pre-contractual phase, together with their worldwide reputation for quality products, has allowed them to reach ever higher objectives.

The two new ships will be built at their Leghorn facilities, well known for their size, technology, and available construction slots – seeing as a notable 14 over 50 metre long yachts are currently under construction there.

With a huge order book and a newly added duo of 100m+ superyachts in line for construction, Benetti will undoubtedly have a lot to talk about at the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show.