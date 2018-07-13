The yacht's technological advances and distinctive design bear the DNA of Benetti's rapidly increasing Classic line. The flowing exterior lines are designed by Stefano Righini, while the interior decor is by renowned UK-based design firm RWD (formerly known as Redman Whiteley Dixon).

There are three configurations for the Fast 125’ models (Air, Land and Sea), and Charade is fitted out with the Air — the most contemporary option. Designed to let as much natural light in as possible, the 38m has been fitted with thin light panels that integrate into the decor of the interior, while the exterior lighting is all RGB, including the underwater lighting and nameplate.

Four guest cabins are located on the lower deck: two symmetrically-positioned VIP cabins with double beds and bathrooms decorated in a variety of white marble, and two guest cabins with single beds and one with a Pullman bed.

Forward on the main deck is the owner’s full-beam cabin. Flooded with natural light thanks to large windows, it features a spacious His and Hers bathroom decorated with onyx and marble. The main deck is home to the main saloon, dining area and galley through which the crew has access to their cabins on the lower deck or via the pantry on the upper deck using special stairways.

The spacious Sun Deck is split into three areas: a lounge with a big sunbathing pad that can be transformed into sofas; a dining area with a coffee table that can be converted into a dining table and a big bar counter with a retractable 55-inch TV; and an area in the bow with sofas and low tables ideally placed to enjoy the panorama when cruising.

Charade showcases the D2P Displacement to Planing hull, which is unique to Benetti and developed by Pierluigi Ausonio with the Azimut/Benetti Research and Development centre. This technology delivers high performance at top speed and reduced consumption when cruising.

These characteristics are further enhanced with the use of powerful Azipull Carbon (AZP) 65 thrusters, which were developed in partnership with Rolls-Royce. The AZP 65 thrusters reduce the weight of the yacht’s propulsion system, whilst reducing noise levels and increasing space onboard. Fitted at the stern, they allow the tender garage to be positioned between the engine room and the guest cabins for better insulation against noise and vibration. Charade has a top speed of 24 knots and has a range of 1,750nm at 12 knots.