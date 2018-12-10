Benetti Delivers 49m Elaldrea+

The 49m mega yacht also features interiors befitting the pedigree of the Benetti Style Department. Other noteworthy aspects include a robust aluminium superstructure painted pearly white with chic silver accents. This feature comes into its own when it catches the light, and a unique iridescent effect comes into play.

The onboard experience of the Benetti yacht is one elegant ease, perfectly appointed for family and social life. Spaces are flooded with natural light that filters through a ceiling and rear door window, which opens out onto a 25 sqm swim platform. The yacht is optimised for cruising, boasting a vast beach club with air conditioning, sofa, TV, bar and sauna.

Starting at the lower deck, Elaldrea+ is fitted with guest cabins, crew quarters, engine room and stern garage. Guest accomodation is comfortably furnished and served by private baths and showers, and the garage is able to accomodate a tender of up to 21 feet. The engine room, meanwhile, possesses the stand out feature of three in-line generators with HUG anti-particulate filters to reduce the yacht’s pollutant emissions. This non-standard feature falls in line with a new industry focus on eco-conscious yachting.

Progressing to the main deck, fine interior spaces entail the main lounge and dining areas, which feature custom-picked furnishings from Poltrona Frau, Giorgetti, Softhouse and Arketipo. There is also a space set aside to be used as an office, which is appointed with the timeless combination of marble and wood. Meanwhile the owner’s apartments are luxurious, featuring two dedicated dressing tables, two bathrooms and flying-out balcony.

The upper deck, finally, features a unique swimming pool in the bow, whilst the stern is appointed with bespoke tables, an American-style bar and Sutherland furniture. It is a convivial and soothing space, decked out with a panoramic lounge, TV area and bar tables.

The sun deck offers a second pool, this one freshwater, surrounded by an American bar, a 50-inch TV, a barbeque and and a table that accommodates ten. It is the perfect yacht for socialising with family and friends. Elaldrea+ is also perfectly suited to long cruises, with a range of 4000 nautical miles at 10 knots powered by two MTU 12V engines.

This impressive yacht pioneers both aesthetically and technologically, and her delivery is a proud moment for the Italian shipbuilder.