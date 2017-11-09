The signature flowing lines with unique GMC Design language matching the superyacht with the natural backdrop of the water, the Mediterraneo range is, understandably, popular on the market.

Constructed in fibreglass and aluminium, the owner’s personal architect Ezequiel Farca worked with design studio and in-house interior stylists to customise the yacht and accommodate friends and family in open spaces throughout.

Mr. Loui measures 35.5-metres and includes incredible design details unusual of a yacht her size; including a lift that services all three decks, a huge Sun Deck of 80 square metres with 16-metre long stretch and giant 3m windows bringing light within.

The interiors themselves are large and, thanks to the layout of the Mediterraneo, offers ample spaces across the boat with four double guest cabins and a Master Suite - surrounded by panoramic windows - that stretches across the 7.72m beam.

With a wealth of new projects underway at the Benetti yards, from 100-metre yachts to more from the Classic range. we're looking forward to bringing you more from Mr. Loui as it embarks on her maiden voyages and more from the yard itself.