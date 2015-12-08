The historical shipyard not only has its ‘Made in Italy’ tag that has served its compatriot fashion and jewellery brands so well in China, but it can also call upon an array of yacht owners across the world who will readily testify to the impeccable work that goes into its pristine vessels.

We caught up with Nizar Tagi, Area Manager for Benetti Asia, to ask about Benetti’s plans to penetrate the China market over the coming years.

“Benetti has a very, very aggressive development plan for the next five years” he said, “and as you know we are building at the moment 45 superyachts and Benetti Asia wants to be part of that successful story.”

“Benetti is a traditional Italian superyacht shipyard that exists since 143 years and why we are perfect for the Chinese market, there’s basically three main reasons: one is that we have a very wide range of yachts, semi-custom and custom yachts, so we basically cover the whole superyacht market industry from 93’ Delphino up to 100-metre plus gigayachts.

“Second reason is that we are a financially sound group, which is very important for our clients who are going to invest a lot of money in out yachts, and we do deliver our yachts and do not save money on craftsmanship and engineering.

“We try to work with the present Benetti yacht owners who are our best ambassadors, and also through captains, and we have actually organised the 16th Asia Yacht Masters ten days ago, on the 17th and 18th, to invite all our captains and also work through them to get to potential yacht owners.”

Part of the advance on the Asian market, Benetti Asia is providing Chinese clients with an after sales office in Gold Coast Marina, Hong Kong, manned by expert service managers who is on stand-by 24/7 in case of technical support issues.

You can watch the full video interview with Nizar Tagi above this article.