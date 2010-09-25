Being introduced at yacht shows across the board this autumn, Benetti have presented the Benetti Class range, designed by Stefano Righini. The Benetti Class fleet comprises of seven semi-custom models ranging from 93’ to 164’, styled with a highly consistent exterior aesthetic, designed as a component of a single, enchanting fleet.

The first Benetti Class models to be released are the Delfino 93’ and the Tradition 105’, which were set to hit the water this summer. Designed by Stefano Righini as part of an alluring fleet, the Delfino 93 also features a stunning interior from Carlo Galeazzi. For Benetti shipyards, Delfino represents a close link to their own history after releasing a yacht named Delfino forty years ago.

The Tradition 105’ holds an exterior marked by large continuous windows, and extended openings on the hull, allowing the owner and their guests to enjoy stunning panoramic views. The Tradition 105’ has excellent sailing features and thanks to the reduced draught - it is possible to navigate into more protected marinas, granting the most relaxing sail possible.

The seven ‘Class’ models are strongly connected with the Benetti tradition in both design and engineering, and consists of the Tradition 105’, Classici 121’, Classic Supreme 132’, Crystal 140’, Vision 145’ and Vision Supreme 164’, the company’s new flagship.

These superyachts include brand-new options for interior layouts, open terraces overlooking the sea, exterior lines and state-of-the-art entertainment and navigation systems. Benetti have also introduced their integrated bridge and a diesel – electric propulsion system dubbed BEST (Benetti’s Exclusive Sea Technology).

With its newly unveiled ‘Class’ range, Benetti has constructed their new range with the experience and expertise only a proven Italian shipyard could posses.