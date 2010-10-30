Benetti, one of the most respected shipyards in the superyacht industry, recently presented three new models earlier this year which took numerous awards at the European Boat Show’s in September.

Showcased at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, the Benetti Delfino 93’, Tradition 105’ and the 47m Imagination stand as testament to Benetti’s strength in blending constructive tradition and excellence with technological research and innovation.

The Delfino 93’ and Tradition 105’ are the first two yachts of the new range of seven Benetti Class models to hit the water, constructed in 2010 at the Viareggio and Fano shipyards and designed by Stefano Righini.

Benetti are also presenting two semi-custom yachts, the Tradition 100’ “Keiki Kai”, the Vision 145’ “Lady Sheila” and the 52m “Quantum of Solace” custom yacht.

Benetti has announced the planned launch of two new unprecedented yachts of the Benetti Class Range at the opening of the opening of the next 2011 European Boat Show season; the Crystal 140’ and the new Classic 121’.