Benetti FB277 Emerges from Yard

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, FB277 measures 107 meters in length. She has a beam of 15.2-meters and a full load displacement of 3,300 tons. FB277 has been designed entirely by Benetti and built in collaboration with Imperial Yachts, who were in charge of the project’s management and supervision, on behalf of the owner.

Over the next few months, Benetti will be under the spotlight of the yachting industry as 3 giga yachts, each one over 100 meters in length, will be launched in Livorno. These are some of the biggest yachts to come out of Italy in recent years, and Benetti has shown no signs of slowing down. With the recent launch of Spectre this year, Benetti is truly taking the stride into making a mark in the 70m+ sector.

Earlier this month Benetti also launched Elaldrea+ from the Livorno shipyard. The 49-metre sleek ship has a streamlined exterior from Argentinian architect Horacio Bozzo, matched with exquisite interiors decorated by the Benetti Style Department. She was recently handed over to her owner in an intimate and emotional ceremony in Italy.

At Superyachts.com, we will continue to keep a watchful eye on Livorno shipyard in the new year as these incredible creations begin to take shape.