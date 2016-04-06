The Owner’s fourth Benetti, Domani was built for an expert sailor who loves cruising with his family across the globe. His extensive experience, along with Benetti’s construction expertise, resulted in a superyacht suitable for intensive use.

The external design of this four deck steel and aluminium yacht is the result of Benetti’s in-house design team while her interior styling was created by Carlo Galeazzi with considerable input from the owner and builder.

The efficient use of space is one of the peculiarities of this below 500GT full displacement yacht, offering a deceptive amount of room for a 45 metre thanks to the use of established Benetti platforms.

The sky lounge on the upper deck overlooks the outdoor area through a huge glass door at full height and full width - about 8 metres - creating a unique indoor-outdoor effect while the dining area offers al-fresco dining.

More details are set to emerge surrounding Domani later this year as she heads towards her delivery in June 2016.