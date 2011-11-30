This sophisticated Benetti superyacht (originally titled FB253) holds all of the elegant and characteristic design elements of a Benetti but with a personalised signature from her owner.

Mr. John Staluppi, an avid fan of the inimitable James Bond saga, joined the crew and builders of this superyacht to christen Diamonds Are Forever under the Tuscany sun.

The ceremony began with speeches and presentations by Benetti’s CEO Vincenzo Poerio, Chairman Paolo Vitelli and head of project management Nicola Nicolai, followed by a rendition of the James Bond theme tune and an acrobatic enactment of a daring Bond fight scene; complete with Aston Martin and superyacht.

Her elegant external lines are based on the expert Benetti naval architecture and engineering which produce a balanced combination of traditional design elements and modern innovative style solutions that distinguish the long established and respected Italian shipyard throughout the world.

Her concept and layout have been meticulously designed crafted as her spacious interior comprises of two panoramic master suites and four guest staterooms, a guest elevator to all decks, a full beam sky lounge and vast open and shaded spaces.

A design element of particular note is the additional top deck, located above the sun deck, which is also served by the central elevator. The aft part of the sun-deck also allows easy access to touch and go helicopter operations.

Diamonds Are Forever is capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in 6 cabins, consisting of 4 cabins on the lower deck, a split level VIP suite come 2nd Owners suite at the front of the main deck and the master Owners suite forward on the upper deck, both with an 180 degree sea view and Evan K Marshall interior throughout.

After receiving the traditional blessings and feted with champagne, the yacht is now set for her maiden charter voyage in December and will be available in the Caribbean for the coming season and the Mediterranean later on in 2012.