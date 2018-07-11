Benetti Launch BY009 Crystal 140'

The launch of Benetti’s eighth and ninth hull this year from the Classic product line serves to highlight Benetti’s growing capacity within the superyacht industry.

"The success of this project is a perfect example of everything Benetti represents as a brand worldwide, and it bears witness to the extraordinary quality of the products built by the shipyard," says the new owner of the BY009.

The exterior design of 42m remains much the same as the original yachts initially penned by designer Stefano Righini, with the exception of the stern layout, as the garage for the tender, Jet Ski and water toys have been moved forward and given a side entrance. According to Benetti, this is a solution created to maximise the use of the stern as a huge beach club area.

In keeping with the original layout, there are four decks and ample accommodation for up to 12 guests across five cabins. The full-beam master suite on the main deck features a private bathroom and 180-degree views thanks to near floor-to-ceiling windows. This deck remains the true heart of the yacht, with spacious interiors flowing through to stylish exteriors via sliding glass doors.

The same rational management of space has been applied to the lower deck with guest accommodation with two twin suites that include a Pullman and a double suite with an additional single bed. The same deck also accommodates the crew, while the captain’s cabin is on the upper deck, next to the bridge.

Two CAT C32 Acert engines give BY009 a range of over 4,000nm at a cruising speed of 11 knots. Like her sistership, this yacht is the perfect vessel for comfortable ocean cruises. We look forward to seeing Benetti's newest projects later in the year.