The Crystal 140 has caught the eye of seven owners since its introduction in 2011. EQUUS is one of these yachts. Fabio Ermetto, Benetti CCO, commented on the launch and the remarkable yacht which was introduced to the water on March 15th.

“Her launch once again confirms the success of the semi-custom Crystal 140' model, surely the most spacious yacht in her category,” explains Ermetto. “This strong point, coupled with timeless design and a quality and level of comfort unique for her category, are the perfect mix for this design. And thanks to our order backlog we are able to offer exceptionally rapid delivery times using our “on-spec” system. Hull number seven, to be delivered in December 2016, is an example of this rare opportunity.”

Her owner, while an experienced yachtsman, is new to the Benetti yard and worked with the team to find a model which would bring family and friends together without being excessively large.

This remarkable superyacht provides space which is reflects the very ideals of contemporary luxury. Her interiors were a recreation of the original model design by François Zuretti, customised by the Benetti in house design team in collaboration with the owner’s designer Polly Sturgess (POD Interior Style) who personally created the decorative detailing.



The interior reportedly recalls a colonial atmosphere with an African mood, in reference to the family's passion for the African continent and polo, one of the world's most glamorous sports, also knows as “the sport of the Kings”. The living area's decorative panels imitate zebra skins, while all the door and cupboard handles are in dark woven leather.



The Crystal 140' EQUUS (Hull BY006) was designed for the owner's private use and his desire to have the yacht dedicated to hosting his family and friends. To create a perfect platform for this, attention was placed on the spacious sun-deck, that includes a large zone towards the stern with settees and lounge chairs, while the Jacuzzi has been moved forward. The same deck hosts a TV screen for guest entertainment and relaxation.



The interior dining area is on the upper deck and features a special table personalized by the owner himself, an admirer of ebony artwork.



The main deck is characterized by a large living area without tables. The owner's apartment is forward and includes a study, walk-in closet, bathroom suite and bedroom with a 180° panorama of the sea.

Stylish, spacious and clearly created with influence from her experienced owner, we look forward to bringing you more information on EQUUS on the run up to her delivery this year.