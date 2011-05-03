Benetti Launch Superyacht Nataly

Originally given the name of Amnesia IV and the acronym of FB 252, this innovative custom project features all of the characteristics of the leading Italian yard alongside an interior design by Redman Whitely Dixon.

The naval architecture of Nataly has been expertly executed by Benetti’s in-house team, including an almost vertical bow, concealed foldaway anchors, floor to ceiling windows and an integrated wheelhouse.

Her Redman Whitely Dixon interior was created to surpass the highest standards of modern luxury and offers state-of-the-art entertainment systems throughout.

Able to accommodate ten guests in five staterooms, Nataly can provide maximum comfort and stability on board whilst offering a range of up to 5000nm at a speed of 12 knots for the ideal cruising experience.

Nataly’s launch ceremony was attended by the yacht’s commander, designated as the owner’s representative for the event, Redman Whitely Dixon, who also gave her the distinctive external lines and the entire Benetti construction team.