Part of the Benetti Classic category, Zehra features a full displacement fiberglass hull, a beam of seven metres and carbon fiber superstructure. Her white, glossy, streamlined exterior was designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta.

Zehra’s interior was designed by Achille Salvagni with a layout featuring an owners apartment located on the main deck customised with a large bathroom on the port side. Further astern is a galley and main lounge area which is divided into dining and living spaces.

Zehra’s lower deck includes four double cabins; two with double beds and two with sliding twin beds. In addition, the forward area accommodates up to five crew members.

The upper deck includes the main helm station along with a bespoke barbeque. The sun deck features an additional helm station and sofa area. Sumptuous details onboard Zehra also include a large wine cooler in the Main Foyer which can contain up to 178 bottles.

Moreover, Zehra features a garage which can accommodate a low profile tender up to 4.40m in length. Her engines include two Man V8 units rated 1,000 hp each, providing a range of about 2,400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots and a top speed of 14.5 knots.