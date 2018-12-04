Benetti Launches 63m M/Y Metis

Benetti's M/Y Metis was designed for a German owner, who was introduced by Kurt Lehmann of Yacht Moments, the team who lead the consultancy on this yacht and were an integral part of her project management during the whole building period.

“While every launch is the source of great pride for us, Metis represents something special: her owner, together with Yacht Moments, allows us to enhance our presence in the strategically important German market. As always, we are very pleased to act as spokespeople for ‘Made in Italy’ excellence worldwide,” said Franco Fusignani, CEO of Benetti, from the sidelines of the ceremony.

The Benetti CEO continued: “We’ve been able to maintain the higher level of quality that distinguishes all of our yachts while satisfying all the client wishes, even the ones received during the building process like the customized 20 sqm gym on the Fly Deck”.

The owner of newly launched Metis also echoed the sentiments of Fusignani: “Benetti has confirmed its international yacht building reputation for excellence in quality and reliability. The shipyard has successfully interpreted my desires and needs to perfection. I am particularly satisfied with the unique owner’s cabin, which represents the perfect example of customization and excellence”.

For the interiors, the London-based design firm Bannenberg & Rowell has introduced a new approach, heralding in an original asymmetrical layout. The beach club, the main saloon on the main deck and the lounge area on the upper deck are skewed 30 degrees with respect to “traditional” layouts, revealing new vantage points from which to admire the sea view.

The result is a modern style yacht where bleached oak with leather inserts and carbon fibre are main elements. The interior decoration has been individually arranged and designed in cooperation with the German Designer Birgit Otte to create a luxurious and contemporary ambience on board.

Metis can accommodate up to 12 guests across 8 cabins, as well as having the capacity for up to 13 crew onboard. Her 2x MTU 12V4000M53 engines can power the yacht at a max speed of 16 knots and she has a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots, for which she has a range of 5000nm.