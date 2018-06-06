The fibreglass displacement yacht, launched at Benetti's Viareggio shipyard, affirms the success of the Classic Supreme 132' model. Two sister yachts were launched in 2016 and models built previously have proven successful charter yachts and to retain good value on the resale market.

BS011, as with her sister yachts, has been created to offer plenty of outdoor space, especially on the upper decks. Designers have used the yacht’s three decks to the fullest extent, providing al fresco entertaining and dining areas on the aft and upper decks, but most impressive is the sun deck, offering a bar, barbecue, dining table and seating partially shaded by a hard top. A jacuzzi is positioned forward of the pilot house to offer spectacular views.

The interior layout features five cabins that can accommodate 10 guests. The owner’s cabin on the main deck has a spacious entry hall and lounging area, plus communicating his and hers twin bathrooms. The four guest cabins, two with double beds and two with twin beds, are on the lower deck and all have en-suite bathrooms. On the lower deck accomodation for seven crew is laid out with four cabins, a galley and a dinette.

Two MTU 12V engines give the yacht a top speed of 14.5 knots with a range of 3,200 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots.