The design of the superstructure provides a flowing design with fluid lines and elongated stern for increased activity by the water. A dynamic, yet compact vessel, space has been created through ingenious use of layout and forethought in regards to how to achieve a harmonious life on board.

Coined a Copernican revolution in design and layout the main deck of the Benetti Mediterranean 116' is the immediately notable sign of new thought in design. The six-meter-wide cockpit is spacious and allows a panoramic view of the sea right forward with intelligent use of ergonomic spaces.

The owner’s apartment features a study, built with enormous windows. The owner’s cabin is full beam with the width emphasized only by the frameless full-height picture windows. In keeping with Benetti standards the lower deck of the Benetti Mediterranean 116' has a classic layout: four twin cabins (the two aftmost are VIP cabins) and two twin cabins with identical berths, each with its own en-suite bathroom.

Here too Benetti has optimized natural illumination and dedicate every possible inch of space to your comfort. Each cabin has 1.6m of windows, 70cm from the deck, giving the guest an exceptional sea-level view.

Crews quarters are located forward on the lower deck with three double cabins, plus the Captain’s cabin, for a total of seven berths. An improved layout of the onboard areas for the Mediterranean 116' offers a complete access to the sea, such that it even completely hides the lifeboats.

The sun-deck is an exceptional sight with 80 square meters 16-meter-long completely open space, all available to walk upon. The roll-bar is an integral part of the furnishings and storage space is accessible to the guests.