Paolo Vitelli, the Group President of Azimut|Benetti, addressed a spectacular crowd which included members of the public, the authorities, and both Benetti’s staff and the suppliers who worked on the magnificent project. “Slipway launches are part of the history of Benetti shipyards,” said Vitelli. “We have a great tradition and hundreds of yacht launces to our name, but the revolutionary features of the class category today promise to bring Benetti new success. This slipway is in fact a launch pad for our technical expertise and desire to push ahead, in a technological challenge focused on the goal of continuity.”

2019 will always be remembered by Benetti as the year of the Giga yacht, having launched 3 superyachts in excess of 100m over a matter of months. The ambition for the new year has clearly been laid out here as being focused on breeding a new generation of innovative products.

Once again, Italian designer Giorgio M. Cassetta worked with Benetti on the elegant project, with Vitelli praising Cassetta for giving “soul to a yacht that integrates innovation and tradition.” Cassetta himself added that “Diamond 145 springs from a project with a mission to improve life on board not only for owners and guests, but for all the crew too. The sheer size of the yacht has made it possible to adopt an impressively ergonomic approach that ensures a majestic stance, while embracing ultra-modern details combined with a style that reflects the concept of a timeless yacht.”

The 44-metre superyacht is finely balanced between power and elegance with harmonious proportions and an interior that seamlessly compliments Cassetta’s exterior lines. Benetti’s Interior Style Department has put together a structure that boasts large seamless glazed surfaces on the main decks, flowing across the entire length of the yacht to maximise the amount of natural light onboard. The yacht’s 10 guests have plenty to keep them entertained, including a spacious beach area accessible through sliding glass doors leading out onto the stern. Carrying a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes, Diamond 145 has a range of 3,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots.

Two units of Diamond 145 have already been sold, and the model is currently the only fibreglass superyacht of this category available on the market. A taste of what is to come from this historic Italian shipyard, we are excited to follow Benetti’s journey in what will no doubt be another year to savour.