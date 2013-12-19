Soy Amor

The third Crystal 140’ built to date, the technical launch and delivery of Soy Amor was officially held on December 14, 2013 in a private ceremony with the Owner in attendance. The exterior concept and design are by Stefano Righini, while the contemporary-styled interiors are by Benetti's technical department. The key features aboard the new 42-metre vessel include: a backlit marble waterfall in the main foyer, a fireplace in the upper saloon, and a garage with side door amidships that frees up space for a large beach area astern.

Zehava

Launched in November 2013, the 28-metre Zehava will be delivered April 2014 and will remain in the Mediterranean. The newest of the popular Benetti Delfino 93’ series - the jewel of the Class range - it picks up on all the line's key features, while adding important elements that make the vessel unique, including custom interiors. The exterior concept and design are by Stefano Righini. In this case, the Owner has made a significant contribution to the interiors, participating in all the design phases and working closely with the Benetti technical team. The sundeck is one of the areas which best reflects the Owner’s personal style: it is equipped with a large, theatrical mosaic tub that comfortably accommodates 4/5 people. MY Zehava is 28.5 metres long and 7.03 metres wide; it can accommodate 10 guests in 5 cabins, plus room for the crew. It is equipped with two MTU 8V2000 M72 (720 kW) motors enabling it to reach maximum speeds of 14 knots.