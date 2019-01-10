Eurus is the fourth model of the Delfino 95’ range, the Benetti fleet’s entry level vessel, and touched the Viareggio waters for the first time this week. The Class product line yacht is most notable for its graceful exterior spaces, architected by renowned designer Giorgio M. Cassetta. Not to be outshone, her interior is beautifully enriched with parquet and marble flooring.

The 29m was launched at ceremony at the Viareggio, during which Benetti CEO Franco Fusignani gave the following statement: “Today we have witnessed a new important milestone for Benetti and the Viareggio shipyard. Throughout 2019, the shipyard in Via Coppino will deliver 13 new vessels, including 4 more Delfino 95' units. This model proved to be a successful one for Benetti, with 6 units already sold and 4 in production right here in Viareggio. For two of these we have almost finalized the sale.”

Eurus’ set up spans 4 decks, accommodating 10 guests across 4 cabins. Standout features include the plated finishes and internal floors, which consist of alternating light and dark wood. The thread of luxurious flooring continues into the bathrooms, Master Suite and guests cabins, which feature gorgeous Zebrino and Limestone marble.

A main saloon furnished with an expanse of plush sofas and a dining room seating 10 occupy the main deck, as well as an owner’s suite with private bathroom and galley equipped a wine-cell. On the lower deck resides two VIP and two guest cabins, each with their own private bathroom.

Ascending to the upper deck, a convivial outdoor space is furnished with sofas, sunpads and a long table - all furnishings have been hand picked by the owner. Finally, a sumptuous sun deck is enriched with sofa surfaces to complete the ultimate relaxing, luxurious and intimate cruise.