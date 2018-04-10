Uriamir is a combination of Italian sophistication and modern yacht design with a Made in Italy ethos running throughout. With the Giorgio Maria Cassetta studio in Rome responsible for her exterior styling and Achille Salvagni in charge of interior decor, this 28.95-meter displacement superyacht is a remarkable mixture of up and coming expertise in the world of design.

Part of the Class Range, the contemporary Delfino 95’ models were inspired by the Delfino 93’ which met success with over 14 hulls sold to date. Keeping in touch with some of the winning features of her predecessor (i.e. panoramic pool in the bow area) the creative team behind the 95 has adapted the formula to create a new yacht with design elements such as interior spaces deceptive of her size.

Furthermore, the expansive Sundeck is furnished with two sofas and a second outdoor helm station which accentuates Uriamir’s size, all the while providing ample space for the signature Benetti lifestyle.

In addition, the interior layout features five cabins for eleven guests and three extra cabins for five highly-skilled crew members to create the utmost relaxation on board.

The interior styling itself is a custom made decor which translates the owner’s vision into an onboard reality; marrying light and dark coloured materials as well as an alternation of various textures adding a further dimension to Uriamir. The owners eagerly await as the yacht will shortly be delivered to them in May this year.