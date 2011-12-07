This semi-custom was launched at the Benetti facilities in Viareggio, where six models of the Benetti Class line are in construction today; namely the Delfino 93’, Tradition 105’, Classic 121’, Classic Supreme 132’, Crystal 140’ and Vision 145’.

In the presence of the owner, the architect, and the boatyard’s technical staff, the yacht was launched for the first time and transported to the mooring facility for completion of on-board work, sea trials, and technical inspections, all of which are necessary prior to final delivery to its owner.

The Classic 121’ constitutes the iconic Benetti brand par excellence for semi-custom models, and more than ten years ago, it heralded the start of the success for the entire production line.

Not only in keeping with the traditional exterior design by Stefano Righini, FF1 marks another successful launch of the Classic line. Her sun-deck was dedicated to relaxation and open-air life: a large bar zone was installed near the bow, including a barbeque together with an extendable table, which can function as both a tea table and a proper dining table.

The five-cabin layout has the owner’s suite on the main deck, with a stuffy and a dressing room located aft. Two separate bathrooms, his and hers, are located toward the bow. The spaces on the lower deck are arranged in a highly functional manner, with each of the four cabins (two VIP and two guest) offering enviable comfort in both the sleeping and bath areas.

The interior décor, inspired by a simple yet elegant modernity, was developed according to the owner’s specifications. He wanted to clothe his personal spaces for leisure and family life by playing with subtle variations between oak and leather for the furniture, accompanied by bar and galley tops in grey Silestone Amazon Leather with dominant brown tones and Leonardo stone for the bathrooms.