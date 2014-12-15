Benetti Launches Superyacht Formosa

The steel and aluminium super yacht, whose exterior styling and lines were all drawn in house at Benetti, has five decks, a beam of 10.6 meters and a total volume of 1,060 gross tons.

The interior layout and design of the guest's area were created by the Sinot Design Studio, in close collaboration with the owner. The layout is articulated in five suites for up to ten guests, and sets aside one whole deck for the owner's apartments. The captain plus a crew of 14 is available to see to all the guest's needs.

The FB255 Formosa, which is powered by twin MTU 12V4000 M53 engines, developing 1,380 kwh at 1,800 rpm, the FB255 has a maximum speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed of 15 knots. At the fuel saving speed of 12 knots, her range is 5,000 nautical miles.