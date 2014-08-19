Benetti Launches Superyacht Illusion I

Illusion I, whose external design is the result of the Benetti design team with considerable input from the Owner and his design staff, has four decks plus a sun-deck. Designed for commercial charter use, the Owner will also use her privately, thanks to a layout that includes one VIP and four guest cabins, in addition to the owner’s cabin, giving her a total capacity of 12+1 passengers.

The lower deck is perfectly designed for guests. Starting with her beach area on aft with ample space and style around the bar moving through to the guest cabins; the owner has created an outstanding level of décor throughout the superyacht.

The first area to found when stepping on the Main Deck is the cockpit, a spacious layout with entertaining areas, corner bars and superbly designed interior styling which is awash with natural light.

The Owner’s suite is extremely spacious, with two entryways and his and her dressing rooms, it includes an enormous central shower, a bathtub and twin toilets. With the many details that make this yacht so special, also note the custom finished Rose Gold faucets in all the bathrooms.

Another characteristic of this area is its complete silence. Noise and vibration reduction throughout the yacht was a specific request made by the Owner, and the Benetti technicians, together with a Danish company specialized in noise reduction, succeeded admirably. This is why everything is double sealed and there is carpet in the crew area.

Informal evenings are hosted on the open Upper deck, where we find the 14 place dinner table and mobile bar; while inside there is another small salon with sofas, entertainment area, and a corner bar.

Fun and relaxation are the central themes that determine the upper deck layout, where we also find a small movie theatre (which if needs be, can be converted into an extra cabin), a wine cellar and a cold-box for cigars. Moving forward we find the entryway into the crews quarters, with a cabin for the chief stewardess, the captain’s cabin, and the radio room with direct access to the bridge. Here we have yet a further example of high technology, with five large touchscreens that integrate all the command, management and monitoring functions of the ships systems.

Performance wise, Illusion I is very stable on the water, and has a 15 knot fast cruising speed. At the 12 knot normal cruising speed, the Illusion has a 5,000 nautical mile range. Propulsion is provided by twin CAT 3512C motors, developing 1,380 kW each. Generators are twin CAT C9 Gensets for 200 kW each, plus a third CAT C4.4 generator for 82 kW.

Illusion I is a very refined yacht with a very original décor, designed to furnish maximum possible comfort at sea, with record low levels of noise and vibration, and proudly maintains Benetti's high class reputation worldwide.

Illusion I will be at the Monaco Yacht Show with Camper & Nicholsons from September 24th – 27th.