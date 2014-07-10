With the launching of My Paradis, Benetti has unveiled the new Tradition Supreme 108' to the world and in turn has uncovered the latest innovations in construction and technology.

Important innovations in the engine room are also a prominent feature in her creation. In accordance with the emerging trends in the market, the yacht has been equipped with a new hybrid system that will allow you to navigate, as well as the traditional main engines, also using two 35 kW electric motors connected directly to the regulators / inverters of the main diesel-electric propulsion. The electric motors are powered directly by generators allowing navigation speeds of up to around 6 knots.

With exteriors by Stefano Righini, the vessel includes three decks and a sun deck. The sun deck is this boat's hallmark feature. It’s carbon fibre roll bar, upper section of the superstructure and hard top have been selected to ensure a lightweight structure with enhanced stability. The sun deck is also noteworthy for its circulation. There are two access points, an internal and external one, which provide maximum privacy for the Owner and guests.

Indeed, the entire sun deck has been made use of. In addition to the stunning Jacuzzi and elegant dining table for 10 in the centre, there is also comfortable sunpad seating towards the stern and a sofa with forward facing storage next to the exterior piloting station.

On the upper deck, there is a skylounge with windows on three sides and a sliding door leading out to the exterior salon for amazing views. It is also equipped with a spectacular Turkish bath complete with skylight so you can lie back and relax, gazing up at the sky.

The interiors accentuate the sense of space and light using contrasting colours and shadows. The walls are clad with different thickness decking arranged in a random pattern. This makes for a very unusual 3D effect with a play of light and shadow, further accentuated by the large amounts of glazing connecting the interior and exterior spaces.

The light-drenched quality of the interiors is also enhanced by the pairing of light oak with darker wood that lets the natural light reflect off the different angled surfaces.

The designers also took a very innovative approach and lowered the exterior washboard to match the glass height, virtually eliminating any visual barrier between the interiors and the water beyond. The washboard is also "cut back" at the full-height window in the Owner’s cabin, allowing natural light to fill the suite to great effect.

Onboard generators are used as the only source of propulsion and power for various devices. This configuration will allow minimizing noise and vibration while maximizing comfort. The electric one is also auxiliary propulsion in support of the main motor. Just to give an example, the efficiency guaranteed by a low power motor (35 kW) at low speed (6/7 nodes), typical in night transfers, is certainly better than a more powerful engine which cannot be used too long in this mode.

To maximise onboard comfort and reduce energy use, the boatyard has equipped My Paradis as well as all Benetti Class models with a CMC Marine electrical fin stabiliser. Compared to traditional systems, the electrical pin stabilisers ensure noise and vibration reduction alongside increased functionality, reduced energy usage and ease of maintenance.