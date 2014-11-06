Veloce 140’, the new jewel in the crown of the Benetti Class Fast Displacement rage, is a yacht with a great personality, deriving both from the technological innovations of the hull propulsion systems and from the distinctive design and furnishings.

The most distinguishing feature is the new D2P hull designed by Pierluigi Ausonio Naval Architecture Studio and the Azimut|Benetti Research and Development Centre. The most obvious advantages consist of the energy-saving, 12 knot cruising speed and the ability to travel at high speeds (over 20 knots) in total comfort.

The Veloce 140’ – a semi-custom yacht with a D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull – is an innovative project aimed at both Benetti enthusiasts, eager for greater speed, and those who are approaching the Tuscan shipyard for the first time, in the knowledge of being able to rely on high-performance yachts with comfortable displacement speeds.

The hull, first built for a yacht owner and a trusty Azimut|Benetti customer, is characterised by highly customised interiors, starting with the layout, which may be designed according to the customer’s requirements. The Exterior Styling & Concept was developed by Stefano Righini, while the interior design is the work of the British RWD (Redman Whitely Dixon) in collaboration with the owner’s designer.

A notable feature is the large Sun Deck covers more than 77 metres on the highest ‘bridge’ of the new Benetti yacht. Here, too, class and functionality blend seamlessly. This large terrace overlooks the sea is dominated by a central pool facing the most spectacular living area of the yacht.