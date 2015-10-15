The Exterior

With a length of 38.1m and a beam of 8.3m, built in composites and carbon in the Viareggio yard, the Vivace 125' is a three decked (plus sun deck) semi wide body yacht. The sportive exterior was designed by Stefano Righini with a widespread use of horizontal windows that accentuate the streamlining, together with a remarkable central structure in the side of the superstructure that covers the access stairway to the upper deck.

The exterior of Iron Man has four distinct areas devoted to the sea and on-board living. Astern on the upper deck we have a lounge with a custom divan over two meters long and almost five wide, while forward a swimming pool and area for relaxing are added to the traditional sun-deck.

The owner also specifically requested that the deck be equipped with an external steering position. The beach area has its own bar and is completely dedicated to enjoying the sea, thanks to the non intruding lateral garage opening. The exterior spaces are finished in a special gray and white gel coating that adds a special brilliance to the entertaining areas. The interior layout features four suites for eight guests, plus the full beam owner's apartment on the main deck.

The Interior

Iron Man was sold to a young owner and, as the name hints, features interiors inspired by the famous comic hero, an inventor in love with technology. The furnishings, developed by the interior designer Alfred Karram Jr, are a referral to the very modern style, with a predominant use of grey wood next to the ceiling's black and white. The crystal dining room table and steel detailing are just one signifiers of the technology on board.

“The goal of the design concept for the Ironman project was to create a one of a kind space that would boast a highly innovative modern aesthetic through the use of sharp and dramatic geometries via the use of very unique and state of the art materials and finishes” said Karram.

Upon entering the Salon, the black, gray, and white book-matched granite floor creates a grand palatial entrance into the space. An intricately designed multi-tiered ceiling that is finished in alternating polished and matte gray lacquer delineates the furnished spaces below. The eye is then immediately directed to a deeply textured circular relief painting that is finished in a brilliant crimson medium.

This piece of art seemingly floats against a striking black and silver aluminum tiled wall, creating a dramatic backdrop for the Dining room. A custom designed dining table base of sleek juxtaposed polished stainless steel columns support the crystal glass table top. All of the walls throughout are comprised of a cool gray stained exotic wood paneling that fully envelops the entire space. The welcoming sofa seating is adorned with fine black leather hides, set off by a brilliant white and silver textured fabric. The day bathroom is done in backlit sheets of resin encased stone, creating a beautiful visual effect.

The main staircase appears as a beautiful waterfall providing access to the wheel house and gymnasium above, and the VIP and guest suites below. Thick black leather treads softly flow over the custom designed molten glass risers, that when backlit, act as a stunning light source at night. Moving farther forward we reach the owner's apartment, composed of a spacious dressing room, his bedroom with a work table, a small salon and two bathrooms, his and hers, separated by a large shower in granite and mosaics.

The Master Cabin features an upholstered suede accent wall, designed in alternating trapezoidal shapes. The LED TV is inset into a highly textured resin paneled wall, colored in different hues of cool blue, black and gray, with scattered ascents of silver and white flecks. The king size bed is shrouded in soft gray leather, outfitted with sumptuous black satin linens, finished in a highly textured bed cover and pillows.

The Tech

The owner desired a personal and well equipped gym to train in while cruising. The fully equipped gymnasium features the latest technology in health and fitness. Recessed arcs of light delineate the different workout stations, which are mimicked by the special colored vinyl flooring. A bent glass screen wall serves as a sculptural entrance into the wheel house. Dropping below to the lower deck, a central lobby leads to the four guest cabins.

The performance of Iron Man reflects her name. During sea trials performance was better than expected with a top speed of 24 knots, two more than were theorized in design. Her revolutionary hull form allows the owner to use the yacht both in displacement mode with low fuel consumption for slow deliveries and at higher speeds in complete comfort.