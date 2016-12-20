With the hull and superstructure now joined together, a glimpse of the contemporary exterior style can be seen. Styled by Giorgio M. Cassetta, the aggressive and modern exterior design of this yacht reflects a layout and interior full of continuity and harmony by Bannenberg & Rowell.

One example of the continuity with the exterior spaces is the impressive beach area, with three points of access to the water (at the stern and on either side), that gives the owner and guests a unique way to experience of the sea. The interior spaces themselves are extremely generous, guaranteeing absolute privacy for 12 Guests in six cabins.

The yacht is available for sale with delivery November 2018. Benetti CCO Fabio Ermetto commented in a note: “On-spec production over 50 meters is perfectly aligned with the Shipyard’s new build and sales strategy, which aims to speed up delivery for all those Clients who want a custom yacht in a relatively short timeframe, while continuing to enjoy extensive customisation potential. Project BALANCE is indeed a perfect example of this business model, offering the chance to a Client to enjoy his 63m yacht in just 24 months.”

We look forward to bringing you more updates surrounding the latest Benetti superyacht project as and when they emerge.