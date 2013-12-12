The FB502 M/Y “Panthera” is the second yacht in the 500s series. The first one, FB501 "Imagination”, came on the market in 2010; and the third one, FB503, is scheduled for delivery spring 2014. Constructed at Benetti's Livorno boatyard, the 500-series yachts are 100% aluminium, 47 metres long and 8.8 metres wide.

Their hull geometry ensures superior performance (maximum speed 24 knots and cruising speed 22 knots), as well as significant stability while underway; noise and vibrations are almost completely eliminated, for enhanced comfort even at higher speeds.

All this makes “Panthera” a fast and comfortable yacht with a style that reflects the refined personality of the Boat Owner who has commissioned a contemporary yacht featuring timeless elegance. Clean, soaring lines and large tinted oval windows go perfectly with the metallic silver colour of the exterior, silver shades being the dominant colours of the “Panthera”. On the exterior, the teak detailing (traditionally black) is gray; and the interiors have a sophisticated combination of lighter and darker gray tones. A key feature highlighting the contemporary and carefully thought out aesthetic of the FB502 is given by the large fashion photos hung throughout the yacht’s main areas; whether in black and white or colour, large or small, framed or unframed, the images portray the magnetic feminine allure of gorgeous international models and actresses, adding even more glamour to this sophisticated yacht.

She is a true luxury yacht, refined yet never opulent. To achieve this, Benetti architects and designers worked very closely with the Owner and his staff, so there was no need to engage any other external designer. The owner's representative had clear visions regarding design and realised her ideas with determination. The work was largely one of subtraction, of eliminating excesses and ostentation; the result is a style which suggests pure beauty under the banner of simplicity, something far beyond the merely fashionable.

The FB502 has four decks: lower, main, upper, and sun deck. The lower deck is dedicated to the guest cabins. The VIP cabin is amidships with a double bed at full-beam, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. There are two additional double-bed cabins, each with private bathroom. All bathrooms have refined finishes in different Bisazza mosaics. Towards the bow and with a separate entrance, there are four twin-bed cabins for the crew. The mechanical room is astern of the VIP cabin; and even further astern is the garage which accommodates both a tender and jet ski, with a large door opening onto a marvellous stern swimming platform providing nearly 10 m2 for beach chairs, shower, and a highly original custom designed trampoline.

The main deck is a semi wide body. Climbing aboard astern, the elegant exterior saloon functions as a lobby onto the main saloon and is tastefully furnished with custom pieces from major Italian design companies. The fabrics and lamps are by Armani Casa as is the large, ten-person dining table, and the chairs surrounding it are by B&B.

The yacht has a maximum speed of 24 knots with a fuel consumption of 1.360 l/h, a 22-knot cruising speed, and a range of 3400 miles at the economical 12-knot speed.